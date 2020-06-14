1554 Pacific Street

Amenities

A triplex on 1554 Pacific St in a private 3 stories building. With a garden, an access to the roof, 3 bedrooms (all are facing the garden so very quiet), 2 bathrooms, a huge living room and a basement with a window and a door to go to the garden that previous tenants used as a 4th bedroom. Washing/dryer are in the building, this place is fully furnished with everything you need, very nice and custom made dressing, bluetooth speaker in each bathroom. The other tenants in the building are extremely nice, very secured place. Total around 1,700 sqfCome experience this massive and approximately 1700 square foot triplex nestled in the heart of Crown Heights, Brookkyn. Do not miss your opportunity at this rare find.Call today.P.S. 3D Virtual tour link : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HSwu7fg6g3U