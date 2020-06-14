All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

1554 Pacific Street

1554 Pacific St · (718) 406-7956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1554 Pacific St, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,099

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
A triplex on 1554 Pacific St in a private 3 stories building. With a garden, an access to the roof, 3 bedrooms (all are facing the garden so very quiet), 2 bathrooms, a huge living room and a basement with a window and a door to go to the garden that previous tenants used as a 4th bedroom. Washing/dryer are in the building, this place is fully furnished with everything you need, very nice and custom made dressing, bluetooth speaker in each bathroom. The other tenants in the building are extremely nice, very secured place. Total around 1,700 sqfCome experience this massive and approximately 1700 square foot triplex nestled in the heart of Crown Heights, Brookkyn. Do not miss your opportunity at this rare find.Call today.P.S. 3D Virtual tour link : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HSwu7fg6g3U

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1554 Pacific Street have any available units?
1554 Pacific Street has a unit available for $4,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1554 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
1554 Pacific Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1554 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
No, 1554 Pacific Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1554 Pacific Street offer parking?
No, 1554 Pacific Street does not offer parking.
Does 1554 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1554 Pacific Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1554 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 1554 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 1554 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 1554 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1554 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1554 Pacific Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1554 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1554 Pacific Street does not have units with air conditioning.
