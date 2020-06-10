153 Monroe Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to 153 Monroe St, originally constructed in 1899 and entirely remastered with a magnificent renovation pairing a modern renovation with prewar charm along with a functional layout.Open concept kitchen complete with modern SS appliances including a dishwasher. 2 Spacious bedrooms in the back of the home with large windows. Other features include Patio space off bedroom, hardwood floor throughout, central air, and in unit Washer/Dryer!This prime Bedstuy location offers a diverse selection of bustling establishments such as Brooklyn House of Comedy, Peaches Hothouse, Bar Camilo, Pilar Cuban Bakery, Stonefruit Coffee, The Corners, Do or Dive Bar to name a few. Grocery shopping is only a few steps either at Key Food on Nostrand Ave or Metropolitan Citymarket on Bedford. This home is conveniently located a few blocks from the Bedford-Nostrand Ave and Nostrand Ave stations serving the G, A/C trains, rendering your commute to Union Square just 30 minutes.