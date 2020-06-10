All apartments in Brooklyn
153 Monroe Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:18 PM

153 Monroe Street

153 Monroe Street · (347) 243-8776
Location

153 Monroe Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to 153 Monroe St, originally constructed in 1899 and entirely remastered with a magnificent renovation pairing a modern renovation with prewar charm along with a functional layout.Open concept kitchen complete with modern SS appliances including a dishwasher. 2 Spacious bedrooms in the back of the home with large windows. Other features include Patio space off bedroom, hardwood floor throughout, central air, and in unit Washer/Dryer!This prime Bedstuy location offers a diverse selection of bustling establishments such as Brooklyn House of Comedy, Peaches Hothouse, Bar Camilo, Pilar Cuban Bakery, Stonefruit Coffee, The Corners, Do or Dive Bar to name a few. Grocery shopping is only a few steps either at Key Food on Nostrand Ave or Metropolitan Citymarket on Bedford. This home is conveniently located a few blocks from the Bedford-Nostrand Ave and Nostrand Ave stations serving the G, A/C trains, rendering your commute to Union Square just 30 minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Monroe Street have any available units?
153 Monroe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 153 Monroe Street have?
Some of 153 Monroe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
153 Monroe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Monroe Street pet-friendly?
No, 153 Monroe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 153 Monroe Street offer parking?
No, 153 Monroe Street does not offer parking.
Does 153 Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 Monroe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 153 Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 153 Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 153 Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Monroe Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Monroe Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 153 Monroe Street has units with air conditioning.
