151 Sackett street

Spacious 3 bedroom apartment is located in a quiet Brooklyn neighborhood. Walk into an extra large living area with extraordinary square footage. The master bedroom can easily fit a king set, the second bed can hold a queen bed, and the third room can fit a twin/bunk or be used as an office. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and it opens up to the large living/dining area - a perfect set up for cooking and entertaining. The apartment has three exposures and is very bright and airy with lots of windows bringing in sunlight and cross ventilation all day. One easy flight up walk up building. With Court Street and Smith Street only a few blocks away the area has no shortage of shopping, dining, and amazing cafes. Please call, text or email to schedule a visit.



*LANDLORD OFFERING ONE MONTH FREE ON A 13 MONTHS LEASE.