Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:08 AM

151 Sackett street

151 Sackett Street · (646) 509-6205
Location

151 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,395

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment is located in a quiet Brooklyn neighborhood. Walk into an extra large living area with extraordinary square footage. The master bedroom can easily fit a king set, the second bed can hold a queen bed, and the third room can fit a twin/bunk or be used as an office. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and it opens up to the large living/dining area - a perfect set up for cooking and entertaining. The apartment has three exposures and is very bright and airy with lots of windows bringing in sunlight and cross ventilation all day. One easy flight up walk up building. With Court Street and Smith Street only a few blocks away the area has no shortage of shopping, dining, and amazing cafes. Please call, text or email to schedule a visit.

*LANDLORD OFFERING ONE MONTH FREE ON A 13 MONTHS LEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Sackett street have any available units?
151 Sackett street has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 151 Sackett street currently offering any rent specials?
151 Sackett street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Sackett street pet-friendly?
No, 151 Sackett street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 151 Sackett street offer parking?
No, 151 Sackett street does not offer parking.
Does 151 Sackett street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Sackett street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Sackett street have a pool?
No, 151 Sackett street does not have a pool.
Does 151 Sackett street have accessible units?
No, 151 Sackett street does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Sackett street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Sackett street has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Sackett street have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 Sackett street does not have units with air conditioning.
