151 Hoyt Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

151 Hoyt Street

151 Hoyt Street · (917) 723-7584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 Hoyt Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Lovely unique apt with PRIVATE PATIO in a LANDMARKED CORNER BUILDING.The pictures are not making justice to this one of a king home. This beautiful isn't like any other, and will bring you an unique warm felling and total privacy with no neighbors above or bellow. Spacious livingroom Massive king sized bedroom with 2 more large windows, will accommodate bed, dresser, closet and desk! Private yard! Laundry in the building, next door to the apt. Pets ok upon approval. Prime Boerum Hill location, boarding Coble Hill . One block to F train at Bergen Street & Smith. Walk distance to A,C and many more trains lines.** price advertised it net price within one month free LevelGroup121339

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Hoyt Street have any available units?
151 Hoyt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 151 Hoyt Street currently offering any rent specials?
151 Hoyt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Hoyt Street pet-friendly?
No, 151 Hoyt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 151 Hoyt Street offer parking?
No, 151 Hoyt Street does not offer parking.
Does 151 Hoyt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Hoyt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Hoyt Street have a pool?
No, 151 Hoyt Street does not have a pool.
Does 151 Hoyt Street have accessible units?
No, 151 Hoyt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Hoyt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 Hoyt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Hoyt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 Hoyt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
