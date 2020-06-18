151 Hoyt Street

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Lovely unique apt with PRIVATE PATIO in a LANDMARKED CORNER BUILDING.The pictures are not making justice to this one of a king home. This beautiful isn't like any other, and will bring you an unique warm felling and total privacy with no neighbors above or bellow. Spacious livingroom Massive king sized bedroom with 2 more large windows, will accommodate bed, dresser, closet and desk! Private yard! Laundry in the building, next door to the apt. Pets ok upon approval. Prime Boerum Hill location, boarding Coble Hill . One block to F train at Bergen Street & Smith. Walk distance to A,C and many more trains lines.** price advertised it net price within one month free LevelGroup121339