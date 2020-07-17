All apartments in Brooklyn
151 5th Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

151 5th Avenue

151 5th Avenue · (718) 923-8010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
151 5th Ave #3Three bedroom apartment for rent in Park Slope. This loft like three apartment for rent is situated in a walk up building two flights up and features==Loft like apartment==Three KING sized bedrooms==Exposed brick ==Hardwood floor==High ceiling==Generous closet space==DISHWASHER==W/D in-unit==Decorative FireplaceR train at Unions Street 3 blocks away23 at Bergen Street 5 blocks away2345 Bd NQR LIR at Barclays 7 blocks awayLocated in one of the prime areas of Park Slope on 5th Avenue just blocks from Prospect Park and tons of boutique shopping and wonderful restaurants like Bogota, 200 5th Avenues Sports Bar, Blue Ribbon, Stone Cafe, and much more!151 5th Ave #3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 5th Avenue have any available units?
151 5th Avenue has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 151 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
151 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 151 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 151 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 151 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 151 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 151 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 151 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 151 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 151 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 5th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
