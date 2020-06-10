All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 150 Myrtle Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
150 Myrtle Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

150 Myrtle Avenue

150 Myrtle Ave · (646) 389-1887
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Downtown Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

150 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3405 · Avail. now

$5,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
green community
yoga
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
green community
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
sauna
yoga
NO BROKER FEE, UTILITIES and Professional Cleaning INCLUDED. Bespoke duplex Penthouse, FULLY FURNISHED with incomparable Manhattan and Brooklyn skyline views, including the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, Woolworth Building and One World trade. Dramatic double-height windows and split two bedrooms and two baths for ideal privacy. Having had only one occupant since completion, it is in pristine condition. Custom recessed lighting and storage throughout, including California Closet system under the stairs, making this not only a beautiful home but thoughtful and functional.

No Pets.
Max lease is 12 months.

Toren is a Gold LEED Certified GREEN building. UTILITIES INCLUDED in your monthly rent, a savings of ~ $100-$150/mo
EXPERT CLEANING TWICE A MONTH also included in your rent, a value of at least ~$400.

Toren is perfectly located for commuter convenience, just ONE STOP away from Manhattan on multiple lines. Luxury amenities; a yoga studio, heated indoor pool, his and hers saunas, library, bike room, two-level roof terrace and a 2,000SF fitness center equipped with interactive Peloton Bikes, and techno gym treadmills.

Newly built CityPoint is across the street, housing renowned Dekalb Food Market, Trader Joe's, Target, and the date-night perfect Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Recently opened in the neighborhood are Whole Foods and the Apple store. Brookfield as the new resident in Metrotech is introducing dynamic neighborhood events such as Brooklyn Brew Fest, ICE SKATING, and public art installations such as /LightWave. As featured in press Downtown Brooklyn has become Brooklyn's premier residential destination.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
150 Myrtle Avenue has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 Myrtle Avenue have?
Some of 150 Myrtle Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
150 Myrtle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 150 Myrtle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 150 Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 150 Myrtle Avenue does offer parking.
Does 150 Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Myrtle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 150 Myrtle Avenue has a pool.
Does 150 Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 150 Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Myrtle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 150 Myrtle Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity