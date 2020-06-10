150 Myrtle Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool green community yoga

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities gym green community parking pool bike storage garage sauna yoga

NO BROKER FEE, UTILITIES and Professional Cleaning INCLUDED. Bespoke duplex Penthouse, FULLY FURNISHED with incomparable Manhattan and Brooklyn skyline views, including the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, Woolworth Building and One World trade. Dramatic double-height windows and split two bedrooms and two baths for ideal privacy. Having had only one occupant since completion, it is in pristine condition. Custom recessed lighting and storage throughout, including California Closet system under the stairs, making this not only a beautiful home but thoughtful and functional.



No Pets.

Max lease is 12 months.



Toren is a Gold LEED Certified GREEN building. UTILITIES INCLUDED in your monthly rent, a savings of ~ $100-$150/mo

EXPERT CLEANING TWICE A MONTH also included in your rent, a value of at least ~$400.



Toren is perfectly located for commuter convenience, just ONE STOP away from Manhattan on multiple lines. Luxury amenities; a yoga studio, heated indoor pool, his and hers saunas, library, bike room, two-level roof terrace and a 2,000SF fitness center equipped with interactive Peloton Bikes, and techno gym treadmills.



Newly built CityPoint is across the street, housing renowned Dekalb Food Market, Trader Joe's, Target, and the date-night perfect Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Recently opened in the neighborhood are Whole Foods and the Apple store. Brookfield as the new resident in Metrotech is introducing dynamic neighborhood events such as Brooklyn Brew Fest, ICE SKATING, and public art installations such as /LightWave. As featured in press Downtown Brooklyn has become Brooklyn's premier residential destination.