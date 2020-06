Amenities

Newly renovated extremely bright 4 bedrooms is available for immediate move in. Ideally and symmetrically between these train lines 3&4 and A/C and of course plenty of local amenities .



APARTMENT FEATURES:

~~ XXL master Bedrooms with closets

~~ 3 other bedrooms with closets can fit Queen and full size

~~Open concept kitchen with brand new appliances Stainless steel

~~ Living room and Dinning combo/ either can be converted to Large space or dining area

~~ Very high ceilings

~~ Extremely bright and cozy

~~ Lovely tiled bathroom/bath tab

~~ Lovely hardwood floor lings through out



Heat and hot water is included Electricity and gas are paid by the tenant



PETS are welcome upon approval



Very commute to t he city ,you can catch 3&4 train from Utica and Eastern Parkway or catch A/C from Utica/Fulton or catch B45 literally in front of the apartment or catch B46 Local or Express.



Please call/text or email to view this lovely apartment

