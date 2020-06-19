All apartments in Brooklyn
146 WYCKOFF AVE.

146 Wyckoff Avenue · (917) 808-0442
Location

146 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
Incredibly Charming! Large corner apartment with tons of character right above "Variety Coffee" in prime BushwickRight between the M Train at Knickerbocker Stop and the L @ Dekalb Avenue Smack on " Wyckoff Ave " and all its Bars and Night life! - Just a few blocks from Vinos En Wyckoff, Hana Foods, Planet Fitness, Tandem Bar, Mama Joys, Northeast Kingdom, Heavy Woods, Gotham City Lounge, Bossa Nova Civic Club, The Bodega, Pearls Social & Billy Club, Los Hermanos, you get the picture... Schedule a viewing NOW!Corner building with windows along two walls, all bedrooms get great light, BIG full living room with windows too! - Gorgeous tall ceiling - Top floor (3rd floor) unit with vaulted ceiling.Great size bedrooms with closets, they all will fit queen beds plus tons of extras!Central air and heatStainless steal kitchen appliances SOO Unique! And Variety Coffee right in the building!Guarantors AcceptedPets AllowedCentral Air and HeatExposed brickShowing by appointmentNo brokers feenet rent advertised

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 WYCKOFF AVE. have any available units?
146 WYCKOFF AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 146 WYCKOFF AVE. have?
Some of 146 WYCKOFF AVE.'s amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 WYCKOFF AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
146 WYCKOFF AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 WYCKOFF AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 146 WYCKOFF AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 146 WYCKOFF AVE. offer parking?
No, 146 WYCKOFF AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 146 WYCKOFF AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 WYCKOFF AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 WYCKOFF AVE. have a pool?
No, 146 WYCKOFF AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 146 WYCKOFF AVE. have accessible units?
No, 146 WYCKOFF AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 146 WYCKOFF AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 WYCKOFF AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 WYCKOFF AVE. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 146 WYCKOFF AVE. has units with air conditioning.
