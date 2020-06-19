146 WYCKOFF AVE.

Amenities

Incredibly Charming! Large corner apartment with tons of character right above "Variety Coffee" in prime BushwickRight between the M Train at Knickerbocker Stop and the L @ Dekalb Avenue Smack on " Wyckoff Ave " and all its Bars and Night life! - Just a few blocks from Vinos En Wyckoff, Hana Foods, Planet Fitness, Tandem Bar, Mama Joys, Northeast Kingdom, Heavy Woods, Gotham City Lounge, Bossa Nova Civic Club, The Bodega, Pearls Social & Billy Club, Los Hermanos, you get the picture... Schedule a viewing NOW!Corner building with windows along two walls, all bedrooms get great light, BIG full living room with windows too! - Gorgeous tall ceiling - Top floor (3rd floor) unit with vaulted ceiling.Great size bedrooms with closets, they all will fit queen beds plus tons of extras!Central air and heatStainless steal kitchen appliances SOO Unique! And Variety Coffee right in the building!Guarantors AcceptedPets AllowedCentral Air and HeatExposed brickShowing by appointmentNo brokers feenet rent advertised