Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex with outdoor space located in Boerum Hill! This spacious unit features hardwood floors throughout, Queen-sized bedrooms, and a separate living room and kitchen. Located in one of the most coveted neighborhoods in Brooklyn, the Park Slope neighborhood is a treasure trove of convenience with a beauty to match! One will be within close proximity to Atlantic Terminal transportation/shopping, bars, and restaurants.