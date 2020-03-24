All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

1406 PUTNAM AVE.

1406 Putnam Avenue · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1406 Putnam Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Modern apartment with full separate kitchen and living room both with windows, all bedrooms have great windows and closets!Located on Putnam Ave and knickerbocker Ave, just off the L and M train at Myrtle Wyckoff Stop and right across the park@Separate kitchen room, separate living room both with windows!, 2 separate bedrooms and 3rd bedroom is semi-railroad with its own entrance for privacy as 3rd separate bedroom, Lots of space or use the 3rd room for office, Great price, Renovated and updated apartment with Heat and Water is included in the rentNO BROKERS FEESHOWING BY APPOINTMENTGuarantors AcceptedPets Allowed *upon approval Hardwood flooringHigh ceilings rennit4105

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 PUTNAM AVE. have any available units?
1406 PUTNAM AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1406 PUTNAM AVE. have?
Some of 1406 PUTNAM AVE.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 PUTNAM AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
1406 PUTNAM AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 PUTNAM AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 1406 PUTNAM AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1406 PUTNAM AVE. offer parking?
No, 1406 PUTNAM AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 1406 PUTNAM AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 PUTNAM AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 PUTNAM AVE. have a pool?
No, 1406 PUTNAM AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 1406 PUTNAM AVE. have accessible units?
No, 1406 PUTNAM AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 PUTNAM AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 PUTNAM AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 PUTNAM AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1406 PUTNAM AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
