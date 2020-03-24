1406 PUTNAM AVE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Modern apartment with full separate kitchen and living room both with windows, all bedrooms have great windows and closets!Located on Putnam Ave and knickerbocker Ave, just off the L and M train at Myrtle Wyckoff Stop and right across the park@Separate kitchen room, separate living room both with windows!, 2 separate bedrooms and 3rd bedroom is semi-railroad with its own entrance for privacy as 3rd separate bedroom, Lots of space or use the 3rd room for office, Great price, Renovated and updated apartment with Heat and Water is included in the rentNO BROKERS FEESHOWING BY APPOINTMENTGuarantors AcceptedPets Allowed *upon approval Hardwood flooringHigh ceilings rennit4105