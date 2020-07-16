All apartments in Brooklyn
1400 Dean Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:43 AM

1400 Dean Street

1400 Dean Street · (917) 837-7067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1400 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit S · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
rent controlled
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
rent controlled
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 1BR/1BA Apartment! Sun-lit with spacious layout features bright, new windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and stove. Newly renovated, windowed bathroom. Abundant closets. Entry hall. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors and classic detail throughout create a mix of traditional with modern updates. Well maintained building with NEW LAUNDRY ROOM. Close to TRANSPORTATION: 3/C at Kingston; A at Nostrand Ave; and LIRR at Nostrand Ave. Near all of the exciting neighborhood dining, shopping and entertainment. RENT-STABILIZED LEASE! NO FEE/CYOF. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! SEE BELOW FOR VIDEO TOUR.
Please call, text or e-mail for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Dean Street have any available units?
1400 Dean Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1400 Dean Street have?
Some of 1400 Dean Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Dean Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Dean Street pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Dean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1400 Dean Street offer parking?
No, 1400 Dean Street does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Dean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 1400 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 1400 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 Dean Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 Dean Street does not have units with air conditioning.
