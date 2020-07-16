1400 Dean Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry rent controlled

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 1BR/1BA Apartment! Sun-lit with spacious layout features bright, new windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and stove. Newly renovated, windowed bathroom. Abundant closets. Entry hall. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors and classic detail throughout create a mix of traditional with modern updates. Well maintained building with NEW LAUNDRY ROOM. Close to TRANSPORTATION: 3/C at Kingston; A at Nostrand Ave; and LIRR at Nostrand Ave. Near all of the exciting neighborhood dining, shopping and entertainment. RENT-STABILIZED LEASE! NO FEE/CYOF. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! SEE BELOW FOR VIDEO TOUR.

Please call, text or e-mail for showing.