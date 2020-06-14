All apartments in Brooklyn
14 Stagg St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

14 Stagg St

14 Stagg Street · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 Stagg Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
Prime Williamsburg! Brand New Building! Laundry Room, Rooftop, GYM / Fitness Facility, Bike Room! Apartment comes with TWO FULL Baths! Right off Union Ave many bars and night life. Short walk to the J / M Hewes or Marcy Ave Station, G Broadway Stop and the L at Lorimer! Near Barcade, L-Train Vintage, Brooklyn Cupcake, and the best Pizza Spots around! Brand New HUGE & Modern 3 Bedroom - with TWO Full baths! GIANT living space complete with Brand New high-end stainless steel appliances including dishwasher TWO Full Luxury-Modern Baths, Central Air and Heat, Large Windows with tons of natural light.Guarantors Accepted Pets Allowed upon approval Showing by appointment No brokers fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Stagg St have any available units?
14 Stagg St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 14 Stagg St have?
Some of 14 Stagg St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Stagg St currently offering any rent specials?
14 Stagg St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Stagg St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Stagg St is pet friendly.
Does 14 Stagg St offer parking?
No, 14 Stagg St does not offer parking.
Does 14 Stagg St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Stagg St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Stagg St have a pool?
No, 14 Stagg St does not have a pool.
Does 14 Stagg St have accessible units?
No, 14 Stagg St does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Stagg St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Stagg St has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Stagg St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 Stagg St has units with air conditioning.
