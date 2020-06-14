14 Stagg St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry bike storage

Prime Williamsburg! Brand New Building! Laundry Room, Rooftop, GYM / Fitness Facility, Bike Room! Apartment comes with TWO FULL Baths! Right off Union Ave many bars and night life. Short walk to the J / M Hewes or Marcy Ave Station, G Broadway Stop and the L at Lorimer! Near Barcade, L-Train Vintage, Brooklyn Cupcake, and the best Pizza Spots around! Brand New HUGE & Modern 3 Bedroom - with TWO Full baths! GIANT living space complete with Brand New high-end stainless steel appliances including dishwasher TWO Full Luxury-Modern Baths, Central Air and Heat, Large Windows with tons of natural light.Guarantors Accepted Pets Allowed upon approval Showing by appointment No brokers fee