All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 14 Revere Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
14 Revere Place
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:00 AM

14 Revere Place

14 Revere Place · (718) 210-4009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

14 Revere Place, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
A Regal Resident In a cookie-cutter rental market, 14 Revere Place is a cut above the rest. This 1-Bed, 1-Bath home is dripping with details that command your attention and admiration. It is simply worth your while. This architectural showstopper resides in a classic Limestone townhouse on a quiet, quintessential Brooklyn block. When you enter from the scenic street, its high ceilings and impeccable woodwork take your breath away. Your eyes wont know where to turn next. Exposed brick, generous square footage, beautiful wood floors, double entry doors, and the gorgeous bay windows create an undeniable ambiance. Magnificent and transformative. If you were looking for a large bedroom and large living room with true character to luxuriate in, it's here.An amazing life awaits here. And nearby is where youll find major transportation options, supermarkets, banks, restaurants, laundromats, and enough amenities to answer all your wants and desires before you even have to ask. NO PETS ALLOWED. Find Your Sweet Spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Revere Place have any available units?
14 Revere Place has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14 Revere Place currently offering any rent specials?
14 Revere Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Revere Place pet-friendly?
No, 14 Revere Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 14 Revere Place offer parking?
No, 14 Revere Place does not offer parking.
Does 14 Revere Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Revere Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Revere Place have a pool?
No, 14 Revere Place does not have a pool.
Does 14 Revere Place have accessible units?
No, 14 Revere Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Revere Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Revere Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Revere Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Revere Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14 Revere Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity