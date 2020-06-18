Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

A Regal Resident In a cookie-cutter rental market, 14 Revere Place is a cut above the rest. This 1-Bed, 1-Bath home is dripping with details that command your attention and admiration. It is simply worth your while. This architectural showstopper resides in a classic Limestone townhouse on a quiet, quintessential Brooklyn block. When you enter from the scenic street, its high ceilings and impeccable woodwork take your breath away. Your eyes wont know where to turn next. Exposed brick, generous square footage, beautiful wood floors, double entry doors, and the gorgeous bay windows create an undeniable ambiance. Magnificent and transformative. If you were looking for a large bedroom and large living room with true character to luxuriate in, it's here.An amazing life awaits here. And nearby is where youll find major transportation options, supermarkets, banks, restaurants, laundromats, and enough amenities to answer all your wants and desires before you even have to ask. NO PETS ALLOWED. Find Your Sweet Spot.