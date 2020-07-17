All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:33 AM

1390 Putnam Avenue

1390 Putnam Ave · (718) 765-3871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1390 Putnam Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
New to the Market, Available Now, NO FEEWelcome home to this brand new One bedroom apartment in the heart of Bushwick! The apartment features, a stainless steel kitchen with new appliances, open concept living and kitchen area, great closet space throughout, in unit Washer/dryer and central air conditioner, a huge private storage room is also included with the apartment at no extra cost. The building features a shared rook deck with unobstructed views of Brooklyn and Manhattan!This 8 unit new development property is close to J, M, Z, L train stations, Irving Square Park, many popular restaurants such as Fazio's, Chef Toribio, Caffeine Underground, and Aquino's plus countless nightlife options and bars!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1390 Putnam Avenue have any available units?
1390 Putnam Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1390 Putnam Avenue have?
Some of 1390 Putnam Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1390 Putnam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1390 Putnam Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 Putnam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1390 Putnam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1390 Putnam Avenue offer parking?
No, 1390 Putnam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1390 Putnam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1390 Putnam Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 Putnam Avenue have a pool?
No, 1390 Putnam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1390 Putnam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1390 Putnam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 Putnam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1390 Putnam Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1390 Putnam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1390 Putnam Avenue has units with air conditioning.
