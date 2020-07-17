1390 Putnam Avenue

Amenities

New to the Market, Available Now, NO FEEWelcome home to this brand new One bedroom apartment in the heart of Bushwick! The apartment features, a stainless steel kitchen with new appliances, open concept living and kitchen area, great closet space throughout, in unit Washer/dryer and central air conditioner, a huge private storage room is also included with the apartment at no extra cost. The building features a shared rook deck with unobstructed views of Brooklyn and Manhattan!This 8 unit new development property is close to J, M, Z, L train stations, Irving Square Park, many popular restaurants such as Fazio's, Chef Toribio, Caffeine Underground, and Aquino's plus countless nightlife options and bars!