139 Skillman Avenue

Unbelievable Panoramic Skyline Views from your own private balcony! This amazing new Studio w/ Home Office in Williamsburg features a gorgeous kitchen with built-in Liebherr fridge, Monogram dishwasher, and KitchenAid range & convection oven. The ultra-modern bathroom has a rain shower, soaking tub, and heated floors. There are hardwood floors throughout, a separate alcove for home office or wardrobe, and an in-unit washer/dryer. 139 Skillman Ave is a newer building with Elevator, Gym, Bike Storage, and Roof Deck with a 2nd Floor patio, lounge chairs and BBQ's for all residents to use. Just 2 Blocks away from the Graham Ave L train which is an 8 minute trip to Union Sq. Parking spot also available for rent separately. This part of Williamsburg is one of the best neighborhoods you could possibly ask for. This apartment is available furnished or unfurnished.