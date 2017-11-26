All apartments in Brooklyn
139 Skillman Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:13 AM

139 Skillman Avenue

139 Skillman Avenue · (646) 637-6377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

139 Skillman Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 6-A · Avail. now

$2,650

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Unbelievable Panoramic Skyline Views from your own private balcony! This amazing new Studio w/ Home Office in Williamsburg features a gorgeous kitchen with built-in Liebherr fridge, Monogram dishwasher, and KitchenAid range & convection oven. The ultra-modern bathroom has a rain shower, soaking tub, and heated floors. There are hardwood floors throughout, a separate alcove for home office or wardrobe, and an in-unit washer/dryer. 139 Skillman Ave is a newer building with Elevator, Gym, Bike Storage, and Roof Deck with a 2nd Floor patio, lounge chairs and BBQ's for all residents to use. Just 2 Blocks away from the Graham Ave L train which is an 8 minute trip to Union Sq. Parking spot also available for rent separately. This part of Williamsburg is one of the best neighborhoods you could possibly ask for. This apartment is available furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Skillman Avenue have any available units?
139 Skillman Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 139 Skillman Avenue have?
Some of 139 Skillman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Skillman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
139 Skillman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Skillman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 139 Skillman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 139 Skillman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 139 Skillman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 139 Skillman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 139 Skillman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Skillman Avenue have a pool?
No, 139 Skillman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 139 Skillman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 139 Skillman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Skillman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Skillman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Skillman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Skillman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
