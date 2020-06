Amenities

138 Joralemon Street #4 F This is it! Prime Brooklyn Heights location! Beautiful sunny 1 BR with gorgeous over sized windows, high ceilings, hardwood floors, pretty details, and decorative fireplace. A hop skip and a jump to almost every train - A, C, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, F, G, R. Stroll to the Promenade and Brooklyn Bridge Park. Lots of shops and restaurants on Montague Street. Sorry no dogs, cats OK.