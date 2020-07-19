138 Baltic Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking bbq/grill bike storage garage

Pre-war 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in gorgeous Cobble Hill! Located in the landmark Cobble Hill Towers (circa 1879), this gracious home features stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, custom closets and an in-unit washer/dryer. The home has multiple exposures with oversized windows that feature classic Brooklyn views of the beautiful trees to the south and pre-war buildings to the north on Baltic Street. A short distance to the F train at Bergen and only 10 minutes to Brooklyn Bridge Park. The home is just two flights up.



Cobble Hill Towers also has an enviably large common courtyard with tall trees, lovely flower beds, grassy areas, free open bike storage and a barbecue grill!,Amazing three bedroom deal in gorgeous Cobble Hill! Located in the beautiful prewar landmark Cobble Hill Towers, this gracious two-flight walk-up home has been totally gut renovated and everything inside is completely brand new. Stainless steel appliances, solid wood cabinetry, brand new hardwood floors - the works! The floor plan's flow is fantastic: three real bedrooms with one and half baths allows you all the room to breathe you've been dreaming about. There are bright double exposures with new oversized windows that feature classic Brooklyn views of beautiful trees and prewar buildings, and you're smack dab in the quietest, prettiest part of an amazing neighborhood - only 8 minutes to the F train, and 10 minutes to Brooklyn Bridge Park. Cobble Hill Towers also has a fantastic common inner courtyard with barbecue grill. All this, and a brand new washer/dryer in the apartment to boot. No need to pinch yourself, because this is real-- but it will undoubtedly go very quickly. Pets allowed with deposit.