138 Baltic Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

138 Baltic Street

138 Baltic St · (917) 881-8863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

138 Baltic St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$4,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Pre-war 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in gorgeous Cobble Hill! Located in the landmark Cobble Hill Towers (circa 1879), this gracious home features stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, custom closets and an in-unit washer/dryer. The home has multiple exposures with oversized windows that feature classic Brooklyn views of the beautiful trees to the south and pre-war buildings to the north on Baltic Street. A short distance to the F train at Bergen and only 10 minutes to Brooklyn Bridge Park. The home is just two flights up.

Cobble Hill Towers also has an enviably large common courtyard with tall trees, lovely flower beds, grassy areas, free open bike storage and a barbecue grill!,Amazing three bedroom deal in gorgeous Cobble Hill! Located in the beautiful prewar landmark Cobble Hill Towers, this gracious two-flight walk-up home has been totally gut renovated and everything inside is completely brand new. Stainless steel appliances, solid wood cabinetry, brand new hardwood floors - the works! The floor plan's flow is fantastic: three real bedrooms with one and half baths allows you all the room to breathe you've been dreaming about. There are bright double exposures with new oversized windows that feature classic Brooklyn views of beautiful trees and prewar buildings, and you're smack dab in the quietest, prettiest part of an amazing neighborhood - only 8 minutes to the F train, and 10 minutes to Brooklyn Bridge Park. Cobble Hill Towers also has a fantastic common inner courtyard with barbecue grill. All this, and a brand new washer/dryer in the apartment to boot. No need to pinch yourself, because this is real-- but it will undoubtedly go very quickly. Pets allowed with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Baltic Street have any available units?
138 Baltic Street has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 138 Baltic Street have?
Some of 138 Baltic Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Baltic Street currently offering any rent specials?
138 Baltic Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Baltic Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 Baltic Street is pet friendly.
Does 138 Baltic Street offer parking?
Yes, 138 Baltic Street offers parking.
Does 138 Baltic Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 138 Baltic Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Baltic Street have a pool?
No, 138 Baltic Street does not have a pool.
Does 138 Baltic Street have accessible units?
No, 138 Baltic Street does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Baltic Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Baltic Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Baltic Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Baltic Street does not have units with air conditioning.
