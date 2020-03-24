Amenities

Spacious and bright 2 bed 2 bath, fully-renovated apartment in a full-service, doorman building located on the border of Kensington and Windsor Terrace. Enter into this open and sunny apartment and you will notice a wall of windows looking over a massive, private terrace and the green tree tops. The stylish, open kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, and tons of cabinets for ample storage. The large living room has a separate dining area and plenty of space for a home office. The terrace, at 29 feet long and nearly 7 feet wide, provides plenty of room for tables and chairs to enjoy a respite from indoor living. To access the bedrooms you'll pass a wall of closets providing even more storage space. The large master bedroom has a renovated en-suite bathroom, a wall of closets, and a massive walk-in closet. The second bedroom is well proportioned with views to the terrace, a sizable closet, and access to the full second bathroom down the hall. When the days get too hot, you can cool off in the apartment with built-in air conditioning. 135 Ocean Parkway, known as Caton Towers, is a 1965 co-op complete with a 24-hour doorman, live-in super, newly renovated laundry room, bike storage, communal conference room and three elevators (two of which have recently been upgraded and the 3rd almost completed). This building is just around the corner from an express bus stop, a few short blocks from the F/G and B/Q trains, as well as Prospect Park, the parade grounds, and the tennis center. This apartment is a must see!

Email for video tour.