Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

135 Ocean Parkway

135 Ocean Parkway · (917) 664-6002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

135 Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Kensington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-M · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
tennis court
Private Terrace!
Spacious and bright 2 bed 2 bath, fully-renovated apartment in a full-service, doorman building located on the border of Kensington and Windsor Terrace. Enter into this open and sunny apartment and you will notice a wall of windows looking over a massive, private terrace and the green tree tops. The stylish, open kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, and tons of cabinets for ample storage. The large living room has a separate dining area and plenty of space for a home office. The terrace, at 29 feet long and nearly 7 feet wide, provides plenty of room for tables and chairs to enjoy a respite from indoor living. To access the bedrooms you'll pass a wall of closets providing even more storage space. The large master bedroom has a renovated en-suite bathroom, a wall of closets, and a massive walk-in closet. The second bedroom is well proportioned with views to the terrace, a sizable closet, and access to the full second bathroom down the hall. When the days get too hot, you can cool off in the apartment with built-in air conditioning. 135 Ocean Parkway, known as Caton Towers, is a 1965 co-op complete with a 24-hour doorman, live-in super, newly renovated laundry room, bike storage, communal conference room and three elevators (two of which have recently been upgraded and the 3rd almost completed). This building is just around the corner from an express bus stop, a few short blocks from the F/G and B/Q trains, as well as Prospect Park, the parade grounds, and the tennis center. This apartment is a must see!
Email for video tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Ocean Parkway have any available units?
135 Ocean Parkway has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 135 Ocean Parkway have?
Some of 135 Ocean Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Ocean Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
135 Ocean Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Ocean Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 135 Ocean Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 135 Ocean Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 135 Ocean Parkway does offer parking.
Does 135 Ocean Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Ocean Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Ocean Parkway have a pool?
No, 135 Ocean Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 135 Ocean Parkway have accessible units?
No, 135 Ocean Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Ocean Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Ocean Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Ocean Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 135 Ocean Parkway has units with air conditioning.
