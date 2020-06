134 STATE ST.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PET FRIENDLY ONE BEDROOM - VERY SUNNY WITH DECORATIVE FIREPLACE, LARGE WINDOWS, EXPOSED BRICK, RENOVATED KITCHEN, ISLAND WITH STORAGE, TILED BATHROOM, GOOD SIZED BEDROOM WITH LARGE DOUBLE HEIGHT CLOSET. COMMON LAUNDRY AND INDIVIDUAL STORAGE LOCKER IN THE BASEMENT. PETS ON APPROVAL!! EXCELLENT LOCATION ON QUIET TREE LINED PRETTY STREET.



Situated in prime Brooklyn Heights, this apartment has easy access to the 2,3,4,5,R,A,C trains. Close to the Promenade, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Trader Joe's, many shops, attractions, gyms, restaurants, cinemas, etc.



Photos of a similar unit with same layout.