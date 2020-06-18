131 Bleecker St

Amenities

BRAND NEW 3 Bedroom apartment with one full and another half bathroom, This apartment is huge, with really big living room, Tall ceiling, All new design, Lighting, and BIG windows in all bedrooms.Awesome layout and design.Tall Ceiling living room and all 3 bedrooms are super sized with big windows and closets, Hardwood floors, Video Intercom system, one full and another half bathroom, building with amazing roof top, and on sit laundry roomNO brokers fee - Showing by appointmentGuarantors AllowedGuarantors AcceptedCentral air and HeatCats and Dogs AllowedLaundry in BuildingRoof DeckVirtual Doorman rennit4154