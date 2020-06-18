All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 131 Bleecker St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
131 Bleecker St
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:20 PM

131 Bleecker St

131 Bleecker Street · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

131 Bleecker Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
BRAND NEW 3 Bedroom apartment with one full and another half bathroom, This apartment is huge, with really big living room, Tall ceiling, All new design, Lighting, and BIG windows in all bedrooms.Awesome layout and design.Tall Ceiling living room and all 3 bedrooms are super sized with big windows and closets, Hardwood floors, Video Intercom system, one full and another half bathroom, building with amazing roof top, and on sit laundry roomNO brokers fee - Showing by appointmentGuarantors AllowedGuarantors AcceptedCentral air and HeatCats and Dogs AllowedLaundry in BuildingRoof DeckVirtual Doorman rennit4154

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Bleecker St have any available units?
131 Bleecker St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 131 Bleecker St have?
Some of 131 Bleecker St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Bleecker St currently offering any rent specials?
131 Bleecker St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Bleecker St pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Bleecker St is pet friendly.
Does 131 Bleecker St offer parking?
No, 131 Bleecker St does not offer parking.
Does 131 Bleecker St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Bleecker St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Bleecker St have a pool?
No, 131 Bleecker St does not have a pool.
Does 131 Bleecker St have accessible units?
No, 131 Bleecker St does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Bleecker St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Bleecker St has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Bleecker St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 131 Bleecker St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 131 Bleecker St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity