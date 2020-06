Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

>>VIDEO TOUR INCLUDED IN LISTING<<



Spectacular like new 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom rental unit with a private balcony!



Private balcony. Washer/Dryer in apt. Central Air. Stainless Steel appliances.



Amazing opportunity to live in a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in a spectacular Bushwick location. Near to the L, M and J trains. Close to all Bushwick has to offer, restaurants bars and shopping!