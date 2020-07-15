130 Hicks Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard bike storage

Renovated alcove studio apartment in a prime Brooklyn Heights location. Tall ceilings, huge windows with lots of light overlooking a private shared courtyard. Separate renovated kitchen with marble countertops, as well as three large closets and loft storage space! This is a quiet, well-kept co-op building which has laundry in the basement, as well as bike storage.



Only one block from the 2/3 train at Clark Street and close to the F, R, A/C, 4/5 trains; two blocks from the Brooklyn Heights Promenade. You can't get better than this location!