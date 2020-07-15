All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

130 Hicks Street

130 Hicks Street · (917) 664-2374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

130 Hicks Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

Studio

Unit LA · Avail. now

$2,650

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
bike storage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
bike storage
Renovated alcove studio apartment in a prime Brooklyn Heights location. Tall ceilings, huge windows with lots of light overlooking a private shared courtyard. Separate renovated kitchen with marble countertops, as well as three large closets and loft storage space! This is a quiet, well-kept co-op building which has laundry in the basement, as well as bike storage.

Only one block from the 2/3 train at Clark Street and close to the F, R, A/C, 4/5 trains; two blocks from the Brooklyn Heights Promenade. You can't get better than this location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Hicks Street have any available units?
130 Hicks Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 130 Hicks Street have?
Some of 130 Hicks Street's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Hicks Street currently offering any rent specials?
130 Hicks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Hicks Street pet-friendly?
No, 130 Hicks Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 130 Hicks Street offer parking?
No, 130 Hicks Street does not offer parking.
Does 130 Hicks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Hicks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Hicks Street have a pool?
No, 130 Hicks Street does not have a pool.
Does 130 Hicks Street have accessible units?
No, 130 Hicks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Hicks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Hicks Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Hicks Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 Hicks Street has units with air conditioning.
