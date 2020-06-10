All apartments in Brooklyn
13 Irving Place

13 Irving Place · (917) 868-7365
Location

13 Irving Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come home to this perfectly sweet, bright and sunny 1 bedroom, condo in Clinton Hill! This apartment offers a smart, functional layout with a large living room which offers plenty of space for a dining room table off of the living area. This Clinton Hill apartment features, hardwood floors, a large bedroom and plenty of closet space. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry and granite countertops. Great Clinton Hill location, close to shops, restaurants, cafes and transportation.,Move in to this sunny 1 bedroom in Clinton Hill featuring beautiful hardwood floors and an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The spacious living room allows for a dining area and the bedroom easily fits a king size bed. In a prime Clinton Hill location, this apartment is close to many restaurants, cafes, and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Irving Place have any available units?
13 Irving Place has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 Irving Place have?
Some of 13 Irving Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Irving Place currently offering any rent specials?
13 Irving Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Irving Place pet-friendly?
No, 13 Irving Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 13 Irving Place offer parking?
No, 13 Irving Place does not offer parking.
Does 13 Irving Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Irving Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Irving Place have a pool?
No, 13 Irving Place does not have a pool.
Does 13 Irving Place have accessible units?
No, 13 Irving Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Irving Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Irving Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Irving Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Irving Place does not have units with air conditioning.
