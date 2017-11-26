All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

129 Quincy Street

129 Quincy Street · (212) 300-6412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

129 Quincy Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Deal***Deal***DealDIRECT DEAL WITH THE LANDLORD!!! NO BROKER FEE!!!Large and Brand new real 2/Br apartment with W&D hookup.Apartment features: hardwood floors, recessed lighting, large closet space with custom shelving, brand new open kitchen with full s.s appliances and granite counter tops, central a/c, camera intercom plus ceilings speakers, X bright apartment with South and North exposures, brand new bathroom with big shower head and washer and dryer hookup, high ceilings.Newly construction building with roof access, pets OK.Direct deal with the landlord!!For showing or more information please contact Bar Property Manager

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Quincy Street have any available units?
129 Quincy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 129 Quincy Street have?
Some of 129 Quincy Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Quincy Street currently offering any rent specials?
129 Quincy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Quincy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 Quincy Street is pet friendly.
Does 129 Quincy Street offer parking?
No, 129 Quincy Street does not offer parking.
Does 129 Quincy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Quincy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Quincy Street have a pool?
No, 129 Quincy Street does not have a pool.
Does 129 Quincy Street have accessible units?
No, 129 Quincy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Quincy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Quincy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Quincy Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 129 Quincy Street has units with air conditioning.
