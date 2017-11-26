129 Quincy Street

Amenities

Deal***Deal***DealDIRECT DEAL WITH THE LANDLORD!!! NO BROKER FEE!!!Large and Brand new real 2/Br apartment with W&D hookup.Apartment features: hardwood floors, recessed lighting, large closet space with custom shelving, brand new open kitchen with full s.s appliances and granite counter tops, central a/c, camera intercom plus ceilings speakers, X bright apartment with South and North exposures, brand new bathroom with big shower head and washer and dryer hookup, high ceilings.Newly construction building with roof access, pets OK.Direct deal with the landlord!!For showing or more information please contact Bar Property Manager