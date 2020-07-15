All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:43 PM

129 Carlton Avenue

129 Carlton Avenue · (347) 463-9246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

129 Carlton Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated, large, 3 bedroom apt in a four story walk up bldg. There are lots of closet space - 6 closets with more than 20 linear feet of storage. In unit clothes washer and dryer and dishwasher; stainless steel appliances Within walking distance to Metro Tech and Pratt Institute. The apt. is on 1st floor, full of light facing private garden. It has hard wood floors, full kitchen and full bath with tub and window and powder room. The building is diagonally across from Fort Greene park on Carlton Avenue, right off Myrtle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Carlton Avenue have any available units?
129 Carlton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 129 Carlton Avenue have?
Some of 129 Carlton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Carlton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
129 Carlton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Carlton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 129 Carlton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 129 Carlton Avenue offer parking?
No, 129 Carlton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 129 Carlton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 Carlton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Carlton Avenue have a pool?
No, 129 Carlton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 129 Carlton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 129 Carlton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Carlton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Carlton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Carlton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Carlton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
