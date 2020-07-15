129 Carlton Avenue

Amenities

Renovated, large, 3 bedroom apt in a four story walk up bldg. There are lots of closet space - 6 closets with more than 20 linear feet of storage. In unit clothes washer and dryer and dishwasher; stainless steel appliances Within walking distance to Metro Tech and Pratt Institute. The apt. is on 1st floor, full of light facing private garden. It has hard wood floors, full kitchen and full bath with tub and window and powder room. The building is diagonally across from Fort Greene park on Carlton Avenue, right off Myrtle.