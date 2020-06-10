1288 East 19 street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard doorman elevator gym bike storage internet access

1288 East 19th Street is the Midwood's newest luxury elevator rental building. Consisting of 36 one and two bedroom homes the building is located on a quiet side street and just a short distance to Avenue M with its many shops, restaurants, specialty food shops, banks and the Q train. All of the layouts are generous in scale and have over-sized windows letting light into the space. Huge closets throughout makes sure storage isn't an issue and washer and dryer hook-ups are in apartment allow for maximum convenience for residents. All of the homes have a stunning open kitchen with a handsome stainless steel appliances, solid surface counters and a stylish glass back-splash which is sure to delight a cook of any level. The master bedroom in the all the two bedroom homes has a gorgeous private en-suite bathroom and huge closets. Living will be made easier with massive patio and state of the art fitness room available to the building at no additional fee.For viewings contact Jackie Betesh646.335.6083jbetesh@bravadonyc.com Bravado1354