1288 East 19 street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:13 AM

1288 East 19 street

1288 E 19th St · (646) 335-6083
1288 E 19th St, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Midwood

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
bike storage
internet access
1288 East 19th Street is the Midwood's newest luxury elevator rental building. Consisting of 36 one and two bedroom homes the building is located on a quiet side street and just a short distance to Avenue M with its many shops, restaurants, specialty food shops, banks and the Q train. All of the layouts are generous in scale and have over-sized windows letting light into the space. Huge closets throughout makes sure storage isn't an issue and washer and dryer hook-ups are in apartment allow for maximum convenience for residents. All of the homes have a stunning open kitchen with a handsome stainless steel appliances, solid surface counters and a stylish glass back-splash which is sure to delight a cook of any level. The master bedroom in the all the two bedroom homes has a gorgeous private en-suite bathroom and huge closets. Living will be made easier with massive patio and state of the art fitness room available to the building at no additional fee.For viewings contact Jackie Betesh646.335.6083jbetesh@bravadonyc.com Bravado1354

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1288 East 19 street have any available units?
1288 East 19 street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1288 East 19 street have?
Some of 1288 East 19 street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1288 East 19 street currently offering any rent specials?
1288 East 19 street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1288 East 19 street pet-friendly?
No, 1288 East 19 street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1288 East 19 street offer parking?
No, 1288 East 19 street does not offer parking.
Does 1288 East 19 street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1288 East 19 street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1288 East 19 street have a pool?
No, 1288 East 19 street does not have a pool.
Does 1288 East 19 street have accessible units?
No, 1288 East 19 street does not have accessible units.
Does 1288 East 19 street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1288 East 19 street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1288 East 19 street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1288 East 19 street does not have units with air conditioning.
