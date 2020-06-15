1278 Halsey Street

Amenities

NO FEE!BRAND NEW 3BR APT WITH HUGEE PRIVATE BACKYARD!2 Blocks from Halsey L TrainINCREDIBLE FINISHES WITH OPEN LIVING ROOM AND GORGEOUS EXPOSED BRICKS!Featuring:Huge Private BackyardHigh ceilingsHardwood floorsDishwasherGreat natural lightMarble counter topsCentral heat & A/CSuper located on-siteOnly 1st month & Security depositThis is a great deal for a truly nice building! easy commute to Manhattan, and a 5-minute walk to multiple neighborhood bars, coffee shops, and restaurants.No broker fee! Call, text or email today** NET EFFECTIVE RENT FOR ASAP MOVE IN ONLY hsk1012