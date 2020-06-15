All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1278 Halsey Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1278 Halsey Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

1278 Halsey Street

1278 Halsey Street · (917) 678-4970
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

1278 Halsey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
NO FEE!BRAND NEW 3BR APT WITH HUGEE PRIVATE BACKYARD!2 Blocks from Halsey L TrainINCREDIBLE FINISHES WITH OPEN LIVING ROOM AND GORGEOUS EXPOSED BRICKS!Featuring:Huge Private BackyardHigh ceilingsHardwood floorsDishwasherGreat natural lightMarble counter topsCentral heat & A/CSuper located on-siteOnly 1st month & Security depositThis is a great deal for a truly nice building! easy commute to Manhattan, and a 5-minute walk to multiple neighborhood bars, coffee shops, and restaurants.No broker fee! Call, text or email today** NET EFFECTIVE RENT FOR ASAP MOVE IN ONLY hsk1012

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1278 Halsey Street have any available units?
1278 Halsey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1278 Halsey Street have?
Some of 1278 Halsey Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1278 Halsey Street currently offering any rent specials?
1278 Halsey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1278 Halsey Street pet-friendly?
No, 1278 Halsey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1278 Halsey Street offer parking?
No, 1278 Halsey Street does not offer parking.
Does 1278 Halsey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1278 Halsey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1278 Halsey Street have a pool?
No, 1278 Halsey Street does not have a pool.
Does 1278 Halsey Street have accessible units?
No, 1278 Halsey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1278 Halsey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1278 Halsey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1278 Halsey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1278 Halsey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1278 Halsey Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity