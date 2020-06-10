All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

125 Lefferts Place

125 Lefferts Place · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 Lefferts Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
Enjoy this Modern Design 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment a must see!!
Kitchen modern design with granite counters
Stainless steel appliances
Hardwood floors
Roof Deck Access with breathtaking view
Large Windows brightens up entire apt
Laundry in building
Central A/C and Heat throughout
Guarantors accepted if needed.
NO brokers Fee
Video intercom
Subway 2 Min walk to F train commute to NYC
Subway 2 Min walk to S train commute to Prospect park
Subway 2 Min Walk to A to Far rockway
MtA Buses B44,B45, B48, B49, B52, B65
Walk 20 Min to Barclay center, Prospect park.
Outpost, Alices Arbor, Doris and Brooklyn Wineyard are all within a 10min walk. Barclays Center and Prospect Park only 20min walk away!
Contact me for a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Lefferts Place have any available units?
125 Lefferts Place has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 Lefferts Place have?
Some of 125 Lefferts Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Lefferts Place currently offering any rent specials?
125 Lefferts Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Lefferts Place pet-friendly?
No, 125 Lefferts Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 125 Lefferts Place offer parking?
No, 125 Lefferts Place does not offer parking.
Does 125 Lefferts Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Lefferts Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Lefferts Place have a pool?
No, 125 Lefferts Place does not have a pool.
Does 125 Lefferts Place have accessible units?
No, 125 Lefferts Place does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Lefferts Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Lefferts Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Lefferts Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 125 Lefferts Place has units with air conditioning.
