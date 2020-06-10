125 Lefferts Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Enjoy this Modern Design 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment a must see!!

Kitchen modern design with granite counters

Stainless steel appliances

Hardwood floors

Roof Deck Access with breathtaking view

Large Windows brightens up entire apt

Laundry in building

Central A/C and Heat throughout

Guarantors accepted if needed.

NO brokers Fee

Video intercom

Subway 2 Min walk to F train commute to NYC

Subway 2 Min walk to S train commute to Prospect park

Subway 2 Min Walk to A to Far rockway

MtA Buses B44,B45, B48, B49, B52, B65

Walk 20 Min to Barclay center, Prospect park.

Outpost, Alices Arbor, Doris and Brooklyn Wineyard are all within a 10min walk. Barclays Center and Prospect Park only 20min walk away!

Contact me for a tour.