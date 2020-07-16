All apartments in Brooklyn
124 Smith Street

124 Smith Street · (646) 382-7378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,567

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
This is a newly renovated, sunlight-filled one bedroom apartment in the extremely desirable neighborhood of Cobble Hill! This apartment is truly phenomenal. It takes up an entire floor of a 2-unit townhouse, with 2 exposures, high ceilings, new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, black granite counter top, oversized fridge, dining area, track lighting, king size bedroom and 2 large closets. Located just one block away from the Bergen Street "F" and "G" train stop. A true one of a kind! Please note, the price advertised is net-effective based on a 12-month lease and one month free. The gross rent is $2,800/month.,Triple mint, newly renovated, and sunny one bedroom in a townhouse! This apartment is truly phenomenal. It takes an entire floor of a 2 unit townhouse, with 2 exposures, high ceilings, new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, black granite counter top, over sized fridge, dining area, track lighting, king size bedroom and 2 large closets. Located less than a minute walk from the train (F/G). A true one of a kind!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Smith Street have any available units?
124 Smith Street has a unit available for $2,567 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 Smith Street have?
Some of 124 Smith Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Smith Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 Smith Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Smith Street pet-friendly?
No, 124 Smith Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 124 Smith Street offer parking?
No, 124 Smith Street does not offer parking.
Does 124 Smith Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Smith Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Smith Street have a pool?
No, 124 Smith Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 Smith Street have accessible units?
No, 124 Smith Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Smith Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Smith Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Smith Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Smith Street does not have units with air conditioning.
