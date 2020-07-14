All apartments in Brooklyn
1236 Pacific Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:47 AM

1236 Pacific Street

1236 Pacific Street · (718) 696-9436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1236 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
MODERN 2 bedroom apartment in A BOOMING NEIGHBORHOOD only a few blocks from BARCLAY CENTER!!! The area where Prospect Heights meet Crown Heights and Bed-Sty!!!20 Minutes commute to the city!!PET-FRIENDLY Elevator BUILDING.New Hardwood Floors, Windowed Marble Bathroom, New kitchen with Dishwasher and Microwave.Nearby neighborhood conveniences SUPERMARKETS, LAUNDROMAT, LIBRARY, TRAINS AND BUSES, CAFES, AND GROCERY DELI.GUT renovated GORGEOUS two bedroom apt in magnificent newly done building!!!FEATURES:Hardwood FlooringKitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances and dishwasherLarge bedrooms with great Closet SpaceWell Maintained BuildingOn-Site SuperHeat And Hot Water IncludedLaundry room in the basementLocated on Pacific St and Nostrand Ave in Crown Height, with restaurants, groceries, subways all within a few blocks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 Pacific Street have any available units?
1236 Pacific Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1236 Pacific Street have?
Some of 1236 Pacific Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
1236 Pacific Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1236 Pacific Street is pet friendly.
Does 1236 Pacific Street offer parking?
No, 1236 Pacific Street does not offer parking.
Does 1236 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1236 Pacific Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 1236 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 1236 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 1236 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1236 Pacific Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1236 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1236 Pacific Street does not have units with air conditioning.
