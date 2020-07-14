1236 Pacific Street

Amenities

MODERN 2 bedroom apartment in A BOOMING NEIGHBORHOOD only a few blocks from BARCLAY CENTER!!! The area where Prospect Heights meet Crown Heights and Bed-Sty!!!20 Minutes commute to the city!!PET-FRIENDLY Elevator BUILDING.New Hardwood Floors, Windowed Marble Bathroom, New kitchen with Dishwasher and Microwave.Nearby neighborhood conveniences SUPERMARKETS, LAUNDROMAT, LIBRARY, TRAINS AND BUSES, CAFES, AND GROCERY DELI.GUT renovated GORGEOUS two bedroom apt in magnificent newly done building!!!FEATURES:Hardwood FlooringKitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances and dishwasherLarge bedrooms with great Closet SpaceWell Maintained BuildingOn-Site SuperHeat And Hot Water IncludedLaundry room in the basementLocated on Pacific St and Nostrand Ave in Crown Height, with restaurants, groceries, subways all within a few blocks.