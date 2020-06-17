All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
1223 Broadway 3B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1223 Broadway 3B

1223 Broadway · (347) 217-6318
Location

1223 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3B · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
coffee bar
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
internet access
Unit 3B Available 08/01/20 Great 2 Bedroom - Bushwick! - Property Id: 285283

NO BROKER FEE APARTMENT!

Apartment DOES NOT face train!

FREE WiFi!

Freshly painted!, will be thoroughly cleaned before move in!

This is a TRUE two bedroom apartment literally steps away from the J-M-Z subway lines.
This is in a building that is only a few years old, so everything is up to date, modern and new!
This apartment is being freshly painted and thoroughly cleaned out for its next occupant.
Surrounded by great places to eat, great coffee shops, great shops, and great stores!
Walking distance into Bed-Stuy and Williamsburg!

Hardwood cabinets, granite counter tops and porcelain floors resembling hardwoods!
Designated kitchen area, designated dining area, and designated living area - True apartment style!

Property Id 285283

(RLNE5798073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

