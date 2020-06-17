1223 Broadway 3B

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly coffee bar some paid utils internet access range

Unit Amenities granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar internet access

Unit 3B Available 08/01/20 Great 2 Bedroom - Bushwick! - Property Id: 285283



NO BROKER FEE APARTMENT!



Apartment DOES NOT face train!



FREE WiFi!



Freshly painted!, will be thoroughly cleaned before move in!



This is a TRUE two bedroom apartment literally steps away from the J-M-Z subway lines.

This is in a building that is only a few years old, so everything is up to date, modern and new!

This apartment is being freshly painted and thoroughly cleaned out for its next occupant.

Surrounded by great places to eat, great coffee shops, great shops, and great stores!

Walking distance into Bed-Stuy and Williamsburg!



Hardwood cabinets, granite counter tops and porcelain floors resembling hardwoods!

Designated kitchen area, designated dining area, and designated living area - True apartment style!



Please call/text/email for immediate viewing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285283

Property Id 285283



(RLNE5798073)