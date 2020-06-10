Amenities

Video tour available! Tree top views, three exposures and over 1300 square feet of well appointed living space make this beautiful 3 bedroom apartment the perfect place to call home! 2 full baths (featuring a Jacuzzi tub in one and a steam shower in the other), 6 closets, a washer/dryer and beautiful over-sized windows in every room only begin to describe all that this condo rental has to offer. An open and flexible floor plan allows for various configurations with either 2 bedrooms plus den/office, or three bedrooms. Flow from a chef's kitchen (Bosch appliances and granite counters!) to the living room is an entertainers dream and each room is large and bright! There are hardwood oak floors throughout with beautiful Peruvian walnut inlay accents in the living room. The elevator keys right into the generous entry way of the apartment and no detail has been overlooked in readying this apartment for the next resident. This well maintained condo building has easy ups/usps pick up/delivery plus a gym. Excellent proximity to Fort Greene Park which hosts a wonderful farmers market every Saturday. Shopping abounds and this great condo is only a short distance to all of the shops and attractions in down town brooklyn (movies at the Alamo!!). This is a Smoke free rental. Pets will be considered case by case. https://listing3d.com/122-adelphi-street-fort-greene-brooklyn-new-york-ny/lYQAAEgQAAAYm