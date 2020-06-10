All apartments in Brooklyn
122 Adelphi Street

122 Adelphi Street · (718) 210-4032
Location

122 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Fort Greene

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$4,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Video tour available! Tree top views, three exposures and over 1300 square feet of well appointed living space make this beautiful 3 bedroom apartment the perfect place to call home! 2 full baths (featuring a Jacuzzi tub in one and a steam shower in the other), 6 closets, a washer/dryer and beautiful over-sized windows in every room only begin to describe all that this condo rental has to offer. An open and flexible floor plan allows for various configurations with either 2 bedrooms plus den/office, or three bedrooms. Flow from a chef's kitchen (Bosch appliances and granite counters!) to the living room is an entertainers dream and each room is large and bright! There are hardwood oak floors throughout with beautiful Peruvian walnut inlay accents in the living room. The elevator keys right into the generous entry way of the apartment and no detail has been overlooked in readying this apartment for the next resident. This well maintained condo building has easy ups/usps pick up/delivery plus a gym. Excellent proximity to Fort Greene Park which hosts a wonderful farmers market every Saturday. Shopping abounds and this great condo is only a short distance to all of the shops and attractions in down town brooklyn (movies at the Alamo!!). This is a Smoke free rental. Pets will be considered case by case. https://listing3d.com/122-adelphi-street-fort-greene-brooklyn-new-york-ny/lYQAAEgQAAAYm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Adelphi Street have any available units?
122 Adelphi Street has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 122 Adelphi Street have?
Some of 122 Adelphi Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Adelphi Street currently offering any rent specials?
122 Adelphi Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Adelphi Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Adelphi Street is pet friendly.
Does 122 Adelphi Street offer parking?
Yes, 122 Adelphi Street does offer parking.
Does 122 Adelphi Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Adelphi Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Adelphi Street have a pool?
No, 122 Adelphi Street does not have a pool.
Does 122 Adelphi Street have accessible units?
No, 122 Adelphi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Adelphi Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Adelphi Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Adelphi Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Adelphi Street does not have units with air conditioning.
