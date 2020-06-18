All apartments in Brooklyn
121 Maujer St
Last updated March 26 2020 at 8:01 AM

121 Maujer St

121 Maujer Street · (803) 480-2538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

121 Maujer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Come home to this MASSIVE three bedroom two bathroom space right in the heart of Williamsburg! This floor through unit has just gone through a complete GUT RENOVATION!!! There are 3 bedrooms up for grabs: Bedroom 1: $1150 large window and closet Bedroom 2: $1150 large window and closet Bedroom 3:$1350 with private bathroom, 2 closets The large Living Room measures 10x24 and opens up to a South facing Juliet balcony, off of the living room is a BRAND NEW alcove kitchen, equipped with SS Appliances including dish washer, granite counter tops, subway tile back splash, tons of storage and plenty of counter space. The entire apartment has recessed LED lighting and dimmer switches in every room. All Three bedrooms have large windows, ample closet space and fit Queen/King beds with plenty of space for additional furniture. The master on the back has double closets and its own en suite private bathroom. This location is almost unbeatable when it comes to train access in Willaimsburg. Short walks from the L,G,M,Z and J trains. Keys in hand, message for immediate access or email to schedule a personal viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Maujer St have any available units?
121 Maujer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 121 Maujer St have?
Some of 121 Maujer St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Maujer St currently offering any rent specials?
121 Maujer St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Maujer St pet-friendly?
No, 121 Maujer St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 121 Maujer St offer parking?
No, 121 Maujer St does not offer parking.
Does 121 Maujer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Maujer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Maujer St have a pool?
No, 121 Maujer St does not have a pool.
Does 121 Maujer St have accessible units?
No, 121 Maujer St does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Maujer St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Maujer St has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Maujer St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 121 Maujer St has units with air conditioning.
