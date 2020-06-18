121 Maujer St

Amenities

Come home to this MASSIVE three bedroom two bathroom space right in the heart of Williamsburg! This floor through unit has just gone through a complete GUT RENOVATION!!! There are 3 bedrooms up for grabs: Bedroom 1: $1150 large window and closet Bedroom 2: $1150 large window and closet Bedroom 3:$1350 with private bathroom, 2 closets The large Living Room measures 10x24 and opens up to a South facing Juliet balcony, off of the living room is a BRAND NEW alcove kitchen, equipped with SS Appliances including dish washer, granite counter tops, subway tile back splash, tons of storage and plenty of counter space. The entire apartment has recessed LED lighting and dimmer switches in every room. All Three bedrooms have large windows, ample closet space and fit Queen/King beds with plenty of space for additional furniture. The master on the back has double closets and its own en suite private bathroom. This location is almost unbeatable when it comes to train access in Willaimsburg. Short walks from the L,G,M,Z and J trains. Keys in hand, message for immediate access or email to schedule a personal viewing!