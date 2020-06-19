All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:35 PM

121 KINGSLAND AVENUE

121 Kingsland Avenue · (719) 399-4166
Location

121 Kingsland Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Williamsburg

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$2,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
sauna
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
sauna
NO FEE!!
GORGEOUS ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT
Experience all the luxuries that this immaculate one bedroom apartment has to offer, located in the heart of Williamsburg you will be in the heart and soul of New York City art scene. Williamsburg, one of NYC's most diverse neighborhoods is blessed with tons of bar like One Stop Beer Stop located a block away and restaurants such as Nha Minh & Hungry Burrito. There are also plenty of gyms & social events/gatherings to offer you in the area. Blocks away from McCarren park & Graham Ave shopping district, your new apartment is serviced by the L subway line at Graham Ave which will take you into Manhattan within 5 minutes.

Your luxury apartment comes with all modern amenities including modern kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, breakfast bar and wine cooler. Enjoy great views from the large 75sf balcony while the apartment's open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows fill the home with natural light. The custom made whirlpool bath with built in TV, shower and sauna give you the perfect setting to unwind and relax. Perfect for entertaining and hosting, this apartment has it all.

Amenities
Washer & DryerDishwasher
Wine Cooler
BalconyRoof DeckSauna
Jacuzzi w/inset TV
This apartment will not last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 KINGSLAND AVENUE have any available units?
121 KINGSLAND AVENUE has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 121 KINGSLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 121 KINGSLAND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 KINGSLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
121 KINGSLAND AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 KINGSLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 121 KINGSLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 121 KINGSLAND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 121 KINGSLAND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 121 KINGSLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 KINGSLAND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 KINGSLAND AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 121 KINGSLAND AVENUE has a pool.
Does 121 KINGSLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 121 KINGSLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 121 KINGSLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 KINGSLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 KINGSLAND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 KINGSLAND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
