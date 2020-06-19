121 KINGSLAND AVENUE

Amenities

Experience all the luxuries that this immaculate one bedroom apartment has to offer, located in the heart of Williamsburg you will be in the heart and soul of New York City art scene. Williamsburg, one of NYC's most diverse neighborhoods is blessed with tons of bar like One Stop Beer Stop located a block away and restaurants such as Nha Minh & Hungry Burrito. There are also plenty of gyms & social events/gatherings to offer you in the area. Blocks away from McCarren park & Graham Ave shopping district, your new apartment is serviced by the L subway line at Graham Ave which will take you into Manhattan within 5 minutes.



Your luxury apartment comes with all modern amenities including modern kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, breakfast bar and wine cooler. Enjoy great views from the large 75sf balcony while the apartment's open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows fill the home with natural light. The custom made whirlpool bath with built in TV, shower and sauna give you the perfect setting to unwind and relax. Perfect for entertaining and hosting, this apartment has it all.



