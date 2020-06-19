Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This massive, one of a kind, loft, has a separate bedroom and dining area with a private solid teak deck. A recently renovated garage space with high ceilings and exposed bricks throughout, the apartment exhibits an open plan, featuring wide plank eastern pine parquet, a multi-zone radiant heating system as well as two HVAC units for optimal temperature control. Amenities include multiple storage closets as well as a washer/dryer, a large open chefs kitchen with a wide soapstone L-shaped counter space, a full-sized refrigerator, dishwasher, gas oven/stove and vent. The bathroom has a polished concrete floor and modern white tiles for a clean, sleek, finish. The space radiates with natural light from the large glass facade in the front of the building, and glass doors and windows opening up to the private deck in the back. Perfect for young professionals, photographers or artists as a live/work studio.The pretty converted 100 year old Victorian building has a two tone brick facade and a metal-pressed cornice with bracketed eaves. Featured last year in the Brownstoner: http://www.brownstoner.com/blog/2014/03/building-of-the-day-12-whitwell-place/2 blocks to the Union Street R subway station (20 minutes to Manhattan / one stop to Atl Av/Barclays Center with links to 2/3/4/5/B/D/N/Q/R), 3 blocks to the new Whole Foods on 3rd and 3rd, 10min walk to Barclays center, one avenue block to shopping and restaurants on trendy Fifth Av in Park Slope, 10min walk to Smith St Carroll Gardens, and a 10min run to Prospect Park, Gowanus is an exciting place to be!Make an appointment to see it now and you will not be disappointed!