Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
12 WHITWELL PLACE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

12 WHITWELL PLACE

12 Whitwell Place · (917) 861-4409
Location

12 Whitwell Place, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Gowanus

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This massive, one of a kind, loft, has a separate bedroom and dining area with a private solid teak deck. A recently renovated garage space with high ceilings and exposed bricks throughout, the apartment exhibits an open plan, featuring wide plank eastern pine parquet, a multi-zone radiant heating system as well as two HVAC units for optimal temperature control. Amenities include multiple storage closets as well as a washer/dryer, a large open chefs kitchen with a wide soapstone L-shaped counter space, a full-sized refrigerator, dishwasher, gas oven/stove and vent. The bathroom has a polished concrete floor and modern white tiles for a clean, sleek, finish. The space radiates with natural light from the large glass facade in the front of the building, and glass doors and windows opening up to the private deck in the back. Perfect for young professionals, photographers or artists as a live/work studio.The pretty converted 100 year old Victorian building has a two tone brick facade and a metal-pressed cornice with bracketed eaves. Featured last year in the Brownstoner: http://www.brownstoner.com/blog/2014/03/building-of-the-day-12-whitwell-place/2 blocks to the Union Street R subway station (20 minutes to Manhattan / one stop to Atl Av/Barclays Center with links to 2/3/4/5/B/D/N/Q/R), 3 blocks to the new Whole Foods on 3rd and 3rd, 10min walk to Barclays center, one avenue block to shopping and restaurants on trendy Fifth Av in Park Slope, 10min walk to Smith St Carroll Gardens, and a 10min run to Prospect Park, Gowanus is an exciting place to be!Make an appointment to see it now and you will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 WHITWELL PLACE have any available units?
12 WHITWELL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 12 WHITWELL PLACE have?
Some of 12 WHITWELL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 WHITWELL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12 WHITWELL PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 WHITWELL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12 WHITWELL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 12 WHITWELL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 12 WHITWELL PLACE does offer parking.
Does 12 WHITWELL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 WHITWELL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 WHITWELL PLACE have a pool?
No, 12 WHITWELL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 12 WHITWELL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12 WHITWELL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12 WHITWELL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 WHITWELL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 WHITWELL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12 WHITWELL PLACE has units with air conditioning.
