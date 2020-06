Amenities

Free Month No FeeRenovated, 3 bedrooms apartment.-Hardwood floors-High ceilings-Great Natural Light-Brand New Kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters-Great closet space-2 King / Queen Size Bedrooms and another full size -Large Living room with Open Concept kitchen-New Bathroom with all new fixtures- Renovated Lobby and common areas- Heat and hot water included- Super on Premises- Trains 2/3/4/5 Utica- All NYC rental standard apply (credit income)- 1 or 2 Years lease avaialble- Students and guarantors are welcome.- Insurent is welcomed- Rhino will be considered under some situations, please check with the broker before applying.Gross Rent - $2700Net effective rent after 1 free month over 12 month - $2475Tenant may opt to pay the net amount over the term