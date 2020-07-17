All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

1150 Eastern Parkway

1150 Eastern Parkway · (718) 807-5246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1150 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Huge apartment with private yard and finished basement in limestone building located in the heart of Crown Heights by Eastern Parkway. Beautiful renovation with open modern kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Central AC; Laundry in basement. -Central A/C-Exposed Brick-High Ceilings-Hardwood Floors-Video Intercom-Natural Light in Living Area-SS appliances-Laundry in building-Storage Space-Outdoor Space-Private backyard-Dishwasher-Built in microwave-Stone countertopsSteps to the 3,4 EXPRESS trains!~Lincoln Terrace Park is your local park, and Prospect Park, Brooklyn Children's Museum, Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, and Brooklyn Museum of Arts are only a scenic bike ride away! ~NO FEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 Eastern Parkway have any available units?
1150 Eastern Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1150 Eastern Parkway have?
Some of 1150 Eastern Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 Eastern Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Eastern Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Eastern Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1150 Eastern Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1150 Eastern Parkway offer parking?
No, 1150 Eastern Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1150 Eastern Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 Eastern Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Eastern Parkway have a pool?
No, 1150 Eastern Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1150 Eastern Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1150 Eastern Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Eastern Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1150 Eastern Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1150 Eastern Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1150 Eastern Parkway has units with air conditioning.
