1150 Eastern Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Huge apartment with private yard and finished basement in limestone building located in the heart of Crown Heights by Eastern Parkway. Beautiful renovation with open modern kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Central AC; Laundry in basement. -Central A/C-Exposed Brick-High Ceilings-Hardwood Floors-Video Intercom-Natural Light in Living Area-SS appliances-Laundry in building-Storage Space-Outdoor Space-Private backyard-Dishwasher-Built in microwave-Stone countertopsSteps to the 3,4 EXPRESS trains!~Lincoln Terrace Park is your local park, and Prospect Park, Brooklyn Children's Museum, Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, and Brooklyn Museum of Arts are only a scenic bike ride away! ~NO FEE!!!