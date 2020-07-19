All apartments in Brooklyn
115 Weirfield St - 2R

115 Weirfield Street · (646) 573-7949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 Weirfield Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Virtual Tour:
https://view.ricohtours.com/acae287c-5890-4d5b-bfb4-fd66cfcdfc60/

NO FEE!!! NO FEE!!!

Cozy fully renovated loft style 1 bedroom. Designed for the busy & trendy New Yorker. This apartment is layed out to remove clutter & improve your living lifestyle. Modern design to entertain guests while keeping things personal with the large walk in closets. Exposed brick & fireplace, hardwood floors and granite bath & kitchen complete your Brooklyn living!! Everything is brand new with lots of storage. Located 2 blocks to the subway, grocery store, laundry, Dunkin Donuts and more. L & J to Halsey St stop. Some utilities can be included.
Art-Deco building in the heart of Bushwick, Brooklyn...the cool yet affordable part of Brooklyn. The building is fully renovated. All units updated with a modern and trendy appeal. Large shared roof deck to entertain friends and family. Located just 2-blocks to the J Train & few blocks to L Train HALSEY St stop and puts you 20 minutes to Union Square and 35 minutes to Times Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Weirfield St - 2R have any available units?
115 Weirfield St - 2R has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Weirfield St - 2R have?
Some of 115 Weirfield St - 2R's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Weirfield St - 2R currently offering any rent specials?
115 Weirfield St - 2R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Weirfield St - 2R pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Weirfield St - 2R is pet friendly.
Does 115 Weirfield St - 2R offer parking?
No, 115 Weirfield St - 2R does not offer parking.
Does 115 Weirfield St - 2R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Weirfield St - 2R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Weirfield St - 2R have a pool?
No, 115 Weirfield St - 2R does not have a pool.
Does 115 Weirfield St - 2R have accessible units?
No, 115 Weirfield St - 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Weirfield St - 2R have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Weirfield St - 2R does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Weirfield St - 2R have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Weirfield St - 2R does not have units with air conditioning.
