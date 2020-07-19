115 Weirfield St - 2R

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Virtual Tour:

https://view.ricohtours.com/acae287c-5890-4d5b-bfb4-fd66cfcdfc60/



NO FEE!!! NO FEE!!!



Cozy fully renovated loft style 1 bedroom. Designed for the busy & trendy New Yorker. This apartment is layed out to remove clutter & improve your living lifestyle. Modern design to entertain guests while keeping things personal with the large walk in closets. Exposed brick & fireplace, hardwood floors and granite bath & kitchen complete your Brooklyn living!! Everything is brand new with lots of storage. Located 2 blocks to the subway, grocery store, laundry, Dunkin Donuts and more. L & J to Halsey St stop. Some utilities can be included.

Art-Deco building in the heart of Bushwick, Brooklyn...the cool yet affordable part of Brooklyn. The building is fully renovated. All units updated with a modern and trendy appeal. Large shared roof deck to entertain friends and family. Located just 2-blocks to the J Train & few blocks to L Train HALSEY St stop and puts you 20 minutes to Union Square and 35 minutes to Times Square.