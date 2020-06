Amenities

Generously priced 4 large bedrooms. Three bedrooms can easily accommodate a queen-size bed. The fourth is a bit smaller. Large windows, and plenty of natural light in all the bedrooms including the living room. The living room is very spacious, and can easily fit all of your furnishings. The kitchen is long and features stainless steel appliances. The apartment has high ceilings and great lighting. Just three blocks away from Eastern Parkway and the 3 train!***Unit shown is of a similar unit but same layoutThis is truly a great deal! Call today to schedule a showing!