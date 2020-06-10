All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 114 Congress Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
114 Congress Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:46 PM

114 Congress Street

114 Congress Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

114 Congress Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$13,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
media room
Townhouse Rental in Cobble Hill with over 3500sf of luxury living available May 1st. This six story home features 4 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms, beautiful wide plank oak floors, oversized casement windows, 2 outdoor spaces, zoned central A/C and heating, as well as speakers in every room, electric shades throughout, and security controlled by a Crestron system. 114 Congress Street is one of nine recently built homes that reflect the history of its brownstone neighborhood, combined with the ultimate in modern living. Enter up the stoop to the parlor floor with a professional kitchen and adjoining dining room which open onto a small back patio suitable for grilling and outdoor dining. One flight up finds an elegant full width living room with three grand casement windows, a marble gas fireplace, custom shelving plus a sparkling contemporary chandelier. There is also a bedroom and full bath on this floor. The floor above offers 2 more bedrooms plus 2 full baths. On the top floor, bathed in light, is the master suite with a large marble bathroom and custom walk-in closet. Enjoy city views from the roof terrace above or cozy up with a movie in the garden floor media room with surround sound, which also has a full bath and laundry room. The finished cellar below works great as a playroom or a home gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Congress Street have any available units?
114 Congress Street has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 114 Congress Street have?
Some of 114 Congress Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Congress Street currently offering any rent specials?
114 Congress Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Congress Street pet-friendly?
No, 114 Congress Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 114 Congress Street offer parking?
No, 114 Congress Street does not offer parking.
Does 114 Congress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Congress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Congress Street have a pool?
No, 114 Congress Street does not have a pool.
Does 114 Congress Street have accessible units?
No, 114 Congress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Congress Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Congress Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Congress Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 114 Congress Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 114 Congress Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity