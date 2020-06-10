Amenities

Townhouse Rental in Cobble Hill with over 3500sf of luxury living available May 1st. This six story home features 4 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms, beautiful wide plank oak floors, oversized casement windows, 2 outdoor spaces, zoned central A/C and heating, as well as speakers in every room, electric shades throughout, and security controlled by a Crestron system. 114 Congress Street is one of nine recently built homes that reflect the history of its brownstone neighborhood, combined with the ultimate in modern living. Enter up the stoop to the parlor floor with a professional kitchen and adjoining dining room which open onto a small back patio suitable for grilling and outdoor dining. One flight up finds an elegant full width living room with three grand casement windows, a marble gas fireplace, custom shelving plus a sparkling contemporary chandelier. There is also a bedroom and full bath on this floor. The floor above offers 2 more bedrooms plus 2 full baths. On the top floor, bathed in light, is the master suite with a large marble bathroom and custom walk-in closet. Enjoy city views from the roof terrace above or cozy up with a movie in the garden floor media room with surround sound, which also has a full bath and laundry room. The finished cellar below works great as a playroom or a home gym.