Gorgeous, sun-drenched & high-ceiling apartment on the 2nd fl of a landlord occupied property! Beaming hardwood floors throughout this railroad-style apartment that has more space than you could hope for! Intricate pre-war details & 2 fireplaces adorn this humble abode. Not to mention the EIK & small 3rd bedroom for added perks! Close to shops & transportation. On top of it all, ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED (except cable & internet)! Come & see why you should make this yours before someone else does!