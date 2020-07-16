Amenities

Welcome to 111 Pacific Street - a massive, 4 bedroom floor-through apartment in prime Cobble Hill.Enjoy a total of 12 windows in this stunning corner unit, flooded with light from three different exposures. The renovated, eat-in kitchen holds quartz countertops, tiled flooring and a dishwasher. Entertain guests in a charming and spacious living room which features a decorative fireplace, tin roof ceiling, pocket doors and original pre-war details. A freshly remodeled bathroom sits off the apartment's hallway which includes an in-unit washer and dryer. This is a true 4 bed apartment with no shortage of space, light or storage.The building is conveniently placed on the corner of Pacific and Henry Street, leaving you minutes from The Promenade and the countless dining and shopping options both Cobble Hill and Brooklyn Heights have to offer. Access to Court Street, Jay Street and Bergen Street subway stations.Avail ASAP. No dogs but cats are accepted. Call today!