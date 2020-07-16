All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

111 Pacific Street

111 Pacific Street · (718) 765-3789
Location

111 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,600

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Welcome to 111 Pacific Street - a massive, 4 bedroom floor-through apartment in prime Cobble Hill.Enjoy a total of 12 windows in this stunning corner unit, flooded with light from three different exposures. The renovated, eat-in kitchen holds quartz countertops, tiled flooring and a dishwasher. Entertain guests in a charming and spacious living room which features a decorative fireplace, tin roof ceiling, pocket doors and original pre-war details. A freshly remodeled bathroom sits off the apartment's hallway which includes an in-unit washer and dryer. This is a true 4 bed apartment with no shortage of space, light or storage.The building is conveniently placed on the corner of Pacific and Henry Street, leaving you minutes from The Promenade and the countless dining and shopping options both Cobble Hill and Brooklyn Heights have to offer. Access to Court Street, Jay Street and Bergen Street subway stations.Avail ASAP. No dogs but cats are accepted. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Pacific Street have any available units?
111 Pacific Street has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 Pacific Street have?
Some of 111 Pacific Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 Pacific Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Pacific Street is pet friendly.
Does 111 Pacific Street offer parking?
No, 111 Pacific Street does not offer parking.
Does 111 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Pacific Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 111 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 111 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Pacific Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Pacific Street does not have units with air conditioning.
