Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
11 Irving Place
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

11 Irving Place

11 Irving Place · (917) 903-7528
Location

11 Irving Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1-R · Avail. now

$3,400

Studio · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Loft-like one of a kind DUPLEX located in prime Clinton hill on a quiet beautiful tree lined block. Large living space overlooks your massive landscaped background garden perfect for entertaining and relaxation.
The Kitchen features custom oak cabintry, stainless steel appliance package including dishwasher, and black granite counter tops. The bathrooms feature beautiful porcleain tile, and vessel sinks. Best of all the unit has tons of closet space. The lower level has high ceilings, and has flexibility for many different uses. Additionally there is another private outdoor patio accessed through the lower level.
Building features video intercom, and common laundry room. Steps to the train on Fulton St and all the best dining, coffe shops and entertainment the neighborhood has to offer.

Take a Virtual Tour:

https://geocv.com/11irvingpl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Irving Place have any available units?
11 Irving Place has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Irving Place have?
Some of 11 Irving Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Irving Place currently offering any rent specials?
11 Irving Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Irving Place pet-friendly?
No, 11 Irving Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 11 Irving Place offer parking?
No, 11 Irving Place does not offer parking.
Does 11 Irving Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Irving Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Irving Place have a pool?
No, 11 Irving Place does not have a pool.
Does 11 Irving Place have accessible units?
No, 11 Irving Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Irving Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Irving Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Irving Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Irving Place does not have units with air conditioning.
