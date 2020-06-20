11 Irving Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Loft-like one of a kind DUPLEX located in prime Clinton hill on a quiet beautiful tree lined block. Large living space overlooks your massive landscaped background garden perfect for entertaining and relaxation.

The Kitchen features custom oak cabintry, stainless steel appliance package including dishwasher, and black granite counter tops. The bathrooms feature beautiful porcleain tile, and vessel sinks. Best of all the unit has tons of closet space. The lower level has high ceilings, and has flexibility for many different uses. Additionally there is another private outdoor patio accessed through the lower level.

Building features video intercom, and common laundry room. Steps to the train on Fulton St and all the best dining, coffe shops and entertainment the neighborhood has to offer.



Take a Virtual Tour:



https://geocv.com/11irvingpl