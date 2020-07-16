11 DEAN STREET

Amenities

Cobble Hill/Boerum Hill. Entire floor in a classic 20'50' townhouse. Great layout; big open living space with areas to set up a study area. Original antique wide plank floors, exposed brick walls, crown molding, and more. Free standing wood burning fireplace. Plenty of charm and character and lots of windows. Excellent closet space. Renovated designer kitchen includes stone countertops, custom shaker cabinets, dishwasher and microwave. High quality ductless split air-conditioning system. Ceiling fan and recessed lighting. Laundry on premises, and shared roof deck. This fabulous neighborhood is filled with beautiful architecture, tree lined streets and great people. Situated on the crossroads of Boerum Hill and Cobble Hill, on Dean Street between Court Street & Smith Streets. Close to Brooklyn Bridge park and an endless selection of great shops and restaurants. Close to 2,3, 4,5 , R at Boro Hall, the F & G at Bergen Street, and others. Well maintained, owner occupied townhouse. Listing agent owns townhouse. No pets or smoking please.