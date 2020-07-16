All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

11 DEAN STREET

11 Dean Street · (718) 875-1289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cobble Hill/Boerum Hill. Entire floor in a classic 20'50' townhouse. Great layout; big open living space with areas to set up a study area. Original antique wide plank floors, exposed brick walls, crown molding, and more. Free standing wood burning fireplace. Plenty of charm and character and lots of windows. Excellent closet space. Renovated designer kitchen includes stone countertops, custom shaker cabinets, dishwasher and microwave. High quality ductless split air-conditioning system. Ceiling fan and recessed lighting. Laundry on premises, and shared roof deck. This fabulous neighborhood is filled with beautiful architecture, tree lined streets and great people. Situated on the crossroads of Boerum Hill and Cobble Hill, on Dean Street between Court Street & Smith Streets. Close to Brooklyn Bridge park and an endless selection of great shops and restaurants. Close to 2,3, 4,5 , R at Boro Hall, the F & G at Bergen Street, and others. Well maintained, owner occupied townhouse. Listing agent owns townhouse. No pets or smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 DEAN STREET have any available units?
11 DEAN STREET has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 DEAN STREET have?
Some of 11 DEAN STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 DEAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
11 DEAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 DEAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 11 DEAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 11 DEAN STREET offer parking?
No, 11 DEAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 11 DEAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 DEAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 DEAN STREET have a pool?
No, 11 DEAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 11 DEAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 11 DEAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 11 DEAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 DEAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 DEAN STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 DEAN STREET has units with air conditioning.
