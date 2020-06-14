1086 Herkimer street

Amenities

Two bedroom apartment with good natural light in Bedford Stuyvesant offering a STABILIZED lease on the 3rd floor in a well maintained 3 story non-elevator building. ?This unit offers an open living/dining floor plan with space for an office nook, 8' high ceilings and multiple windows producing good natural light. ?The apartment features hardwood floors, ample closets, two sizable?bedrooms (approx 100 sqft) with separate entrance, both bedrooms with double door closets, heat and hot water included.? Only blocks from the C subway @ Ralph for an easy commute.? The location puts you within minutes of shopping, local convenience stores and a growing number of eateries in the Bedford Stuyvesant area.? Sorry No Pets.