1086 Herkimer street
1086 Herkimer street

1086 Herkimer Street · (718) 613-2994
Location

1086 Herkimer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
Two bedroom apartment with good natural light in Bedford Stuyvesant offering a STABILIZED lease on the 3rd floor in a well maintained 3 story non-elevator building. ?This unit offers an open living/dining floor plan with space for an office nook, 8' high ceilings and multiple windows producing good natural light. ?The apartment features hardwood floors, ample closets, two sizable?bedrooms (approx 100 sqft) with separate entrance, both bedrooms with double door closets, heat and hot water included.? Only blocks from the C subway @ Ralph for an easy commute.? The location puts you within minutes of shopping, local convenience stores and a growing number of eateries in the Bedford Stuyvesant area.? Sorry No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1086 Herkimer street have any available units?
1086 Herkimer street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1086 Herkimer street currently offering any rent specials?
1086 Herkimer street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1086 Herkimer street pet-friendly?
No, 1086 Herkimer street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1086 Herkimer street offer parking?
No, 1086 Herkimer street does not offer parking.
Does 1086 Herkimer street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1086 Herkimer street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1086 Herkimer street have a pool?
No, 1086 Herkimer street does not have a pool.
Does 1086 Herkimer street have accessible units?
No, 1086 Herkimer street does not have accessible units.
Does 1086 Herkimer street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1086 Herkimer street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1086 Herkimer street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1086 Herkimer street does not have units with air conditioning.
