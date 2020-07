Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated bike storage some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage

Sunny Renovated Large 2 Bedroom on Havemeyer Street3 Flights Up, New Kitchen with Dishwasher and MicrowaveLarge Living Room, 1 King Size Bedroom and 1 Queen Size Bedroom( Bedroom Dimensions: 11 X 8.5, 9.5 X 8.5)High Ceilings, Laundry Room in the bldg., Super on Premises and Bicycle StorageA Short distance to the L, J, M, Z trains One Stop to ManhattanHeat and Hot Water included and there's a Grocery Store 1 Block Away