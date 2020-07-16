All apartments in Brooklyn
1054 Bergen Street

Location

1054 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 1 Bedroom, large unit, Super cool living room, all rooms with windows and great sunlight over the entire unit!Located right next to the 2 3 4 5 trains at the Franklin Ave stop Prospect Park and Lots of great Bars, Caffe's and plenty dining all on Franklin Ave!Super big living room, Hardwood floors, Large bedroom, all rooms have windows including the kitchen / dining roomHeat and hot water is included in the rent, No brokers fee, only first month and one month security due at move in super easy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1054 Bergen Street have any available units?
1054 Bergen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1054 Bergen Street have?
Some of 1054 Bergen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1054 Bergen Street currently offering any rent specials?
1054 Bergen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 Bergen Street pet-friendly?
No, 1054 Bergen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1054 Bergen Street offer parking?
No, 1054 Bergen Street does not offer parking.
Does 1054 Bergen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1054 Bergen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 Bergen Street have a pool?
No, 1054 Bergen Street does not have a pool.
Does 1054 Bergen Street have accessible units?
No, 1054 Bergen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 Bergen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1054 Bergen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1054 Bergen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1054 Bergen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
