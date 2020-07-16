1054 Bergen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous 1 Bedroom, large unit, Super cool living room, all rooms with windows and great sunlight over the entire unit!Located right next to the 2 3 4 5 trains at the Franklin Ave stop Prospect Park and Lots of great Bars, Caffe's and plenty dining all on Franklin Ave!Super big living room, Hardwood floors, Large bedroom, all rooms have windows including the kitchen / dining roomHeat and hot water is included in the rent, No brokers fee, only first month and one month security due at move in super easy!