**NO FEE** VIDEO AVAILABLE ON REQUEST ~ 105 Joralemon Street #4A is a thoughtfully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located on a beautiful block in Brooklyn Heights. This 4th-floor walkup apartment has a fully renovated kitchen featuring brand-new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and new cabinets offering plenty of storage. The living/dining room offers central air for comfortable living and a south/west exposure with serene natural light. The bedroom has space to fit a queen sized bed and a dresser. The fully renovated bathroom has dual shower heads, convenient storage, and a beautiful mirrored vanity with storage. This apartment is located in a well-maintained limestone apartment townhouse. With a washer/dryer in the basement as well as common storage. Located on a quiet block off of Henry Street you are near to the subway (Borough Hall 2,3,4,5, N or R) convenient access to Manhattan and just steps away from Montage Street which offers restaurants, grocery stories, gourmet markets, and other retail stores.