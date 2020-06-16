All apartments in Brooklyn
105 Joralemon Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

105 Joralemon Street

105 Joralemon Street · (718) 923-8027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
**NO FEE** VIDEO AVAILABLE ON REQUEST ~ 105 Joralemon Street #4A is a thoughtfully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located on a beautiful block in Brooklyn Heights. This 4th-floor walkup apartment has a fully renovated kitchen featuring brand-new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and new cabinets offering plenty of storage. The living/dining room offers central air for comfortable living and a south/west exposure with serene natural light. The bedroom has space to fit a queen sized bed and a dresser. The fully renovated bathroom has dual shower heads, convenient storage, and a beautiful mirrored vanity with storage. This apartment is located in a well-maintained limestone apartment townhouse. With a washer/dryer in the basement as well as common storage. Located on a quiet block off of Henry Street you are near to the subway (Borough Hall 2,3,4,5, N or R) convenient access to Manhattan and just steps away from Montage Street which offers restaurants, grocery stories, gourmet markets, and other retail stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Joralemon Street have any available units?
105 Joralemon Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Joralemon Street have?
Some of 105 Joralemon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Joralemon Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 Joralemon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Joralemon Street pet-friendly?
No, 105 Joralemon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 105 Joralemon Street offer parking?
No, 105 Joralemon Street does not offer parking.
Does 105 Joralemon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Joralemon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Joralemon Street have a pool?
No, 105 Joralemon Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 Joralemon Street have accessible units?
No, 105 Joralemon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Joralemon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Joralemon Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Joralemon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 Joralemon Street has units with air conditioning.
