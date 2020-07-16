All apartments in Brooklyn
104 6th Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

104 6th Avenue

104 6th Avenue · (917) 239-6713
Location

104 6th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
104 6th Avenue in Park Slope Historic Block. + Large Porch and tall ceilingsSituated on a tree line block Sixth Avenue between Prospect Place and Park Place. Brand new gut renovated apartments comes with: A Dishwasher / Washer Dryer Combo / Microwave /Electric Stove /Stainless Steel Fridge, exposed brick, original prewar decorative fireplaces. 1 Block from the Bergen St Stop off the 2,3,4,5 and the 7th Ave stop on the Q train, and the Atlantic Terminal, Barclays Center, Grand Army Plaza, and Prospect Park.Heat and Hot Water Included.Video link on Street Easy is the actual unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 6th Avenue have any available units?
104 6th Avenue has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 6th Avenue have?
Some of 104 6th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
104 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 104 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 104 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 104 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 104 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 6th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 104 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 104 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 104 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 104 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 6th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
