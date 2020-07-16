Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

104 6th Avenue in Park Slope Historic Block. + Large Porch and tall ceilingsSituated on a tree line block Sixth Avenue between Prospect Place and Park Place. Brand new gut renovated apartments comes with: A Dishwasher / Washer Dryer Combo / Microwave /Electric Stove /Stainless Steel Fridge, exposed brick, original prewar decorative fireplaces. 1 Block from the Bergen St Stop off the 2,3,4,5 and the 7th Ave stop on the Q train, and the Atlantic Terminal, Barclays Center, Grand Army Plaza, and Prospect Park.Heat and Hot Water Included.Video link on Street Easy is the actual unit.