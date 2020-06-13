All apartments in Brooklyn
1039 Broadway
1039 Broadway

1039 Broadway · (212) 729-5712 ext. 103
Location

1039 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,695

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
NO FEE! Grill out on your own private backyard deck! This large 3 bedroom + study apartment can live like a 4 bedroom and has has a massive deck out back. It's located just a few steps from the J, M, Z trains at Myrtle Ave (a quick 20 minute subway ride to Midtown).

The apartment sits one flight up and offers easy access to some of the best amenities Bushwick has to offer! Brooklyn Whiskers is cafe next door, a brand new CrossFit gym is down the block, as well as great restaurants, shops, and bars.

The apartment was recently renovated with hardwood floors throughout and stainless steel appliances. The apartment gets tons of light and there are two separate entrances - one goes into the living area and one room bedroom has their own private entrance!

*Interior pictures are of unit 3 which has the same layout/finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 Broadway have any available units?
1039 Broadway has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1039 Broadway have?
Some of 1039 Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
1039 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 1039 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1039 Broadway offer parking?
No, 1039 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 1039 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1039 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 Broadway have a pool?
No, 1039 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 1039 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 1039 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1039 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1039 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1039 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
