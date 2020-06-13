1039 Broadway

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel gym bbq/grill

NO FEE! Grill out on your own private backyard deck! This large 3 bedroom + study apartment can live like a 4 bedroom and has has a massive deck out back. It's located just a few steps from the J, M, Z trains at Myrtle Ave (a quick 20 minute subway ride to Midtown).



The apartment sits one flight up and offers easy access to some of the best amenities Bushwick has to offer! Brooklyn Whiskers is cafe next door, a brand new CrossFit gym is down the block, as well as great restaurants, shops, and bars.



The apartment was recently renovated with hardwood floors throughout and stainless steel appliances. The apartment gets tons of light and there are two separate entrances - one goes into the living area and one room bedroom has their own private entrance!



*Interior pictures are of unit 3 which has the same layout/finishes.